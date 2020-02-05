IIFA in Indore is a good move: Computer Baba backs Kamal Nath's decision

Indore: Self-styled god man Computer Baba on Wednesday praised the state government’s move of organising International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in the city and said Indore will become the next city of dreams after Mumbai.

Talking to media on his Indore visit, Baba said, “IIFA awards will create new image of Indore globally and will also create jobs for people in Madhya Pradesh.”

He also said chief minister Kamal Nath has taken a good step to mix the art of Madhya Pradesh with the film industry. He, however, targeted former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over illegal sand mining and alleged that his family used to put a special mark on dumpers to stop officials from taking action. “After land and other mafia, Kamal Nath government will soon start action against sand mining mafia and will eliminate them from the state,” Baba added.