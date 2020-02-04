Opening door to IIFA will establish MP’s global reputation

The vibrant world of Hindi cinema is considered a reflection of the art, culture and literature of India. Film personalities once decided that India’s glorious history and prospects must be outlined in every way around the world, so that India's credibility can be established in the world and this responsibility was entrusted to IIFA.

In the new millennium 2,000, the foundation of the award was laid in London. The event was so successful that the whole of Britain in one voice called India “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” and it was also the first film to receive the Best Film Award.

Many countries are keen to organise IIFA after its success in London. The second award function was held in Sun City, Africa. Then Malaysia, Singapore, Netherlands, Dubai, Thailand, Macau, Sri Lanka, US, Spain, Thailand, i.e. country by country, India's fame spread worldwide.

In view of the social and cultural concerns of the South Asian community living in Yorkshire, Britain, the Government of Britain invited IIFA again, and in 2007, the three-day festival of IIFA in Sheffield, Yorkshire, brought a sense of harmony among the citizens.

IIFA was organized in Singapore. At the same time, Singapore felt that economic activity had increased during this event. It was then decided that a methodical study of the event would be conducted. The results of this study shocked Singapore. It was found that in the short term, many purchases were made in the markets during this period.

Influx of IIFA now in MP

While the world has acknowledged the greatness of historians, litterateurs, artisans, artists, but our state is struggling to establish its credibility. I want that the identity of MP is established across the world. That is why I invited IIFA. I am grateful from the core of my heart that IIFA accepted our hospitality despite invitations from many countries and states.

As soon as the dates of IIFA’s event were announced in MP, most of the hotels in Indore were booked. The market started preparing for its business. The tourist sites of the state have become active. Event management students are also keen on it. IIFA will also give certificates to the participating students.

That is, along with the identity of MP, we are also preparing to attract investment. History is witness to the fact that wherever IIFA has gone, it has opened the doors of prosperity.

Remember, 30 to 35% of the people working in Bollywood, be it writers, actors-actresses, directors-producers or camera men, are from MP. It thus becomes our responsibility to leave no stone unturned in our hospitality.

I, dedicate this IIFA Award programme to the tribal brethren of the state and the common citizens because this event will open the doors of prosperity for these people first.

Let us all make the event a success.

* Blogger is Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh