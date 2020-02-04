MP Budget: Union’s Rs 14,000 cr shocker, throws Kamal Nath govt in a tizzy

BHOPAL: Lines of worry are apparent on officials as maturity date for beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi yojna approach close.
This is not the story of one department rather it is a semblance of big challenge which is staring at Kamal Nath government.
With Union government slashing Madhya Pradesh’s share by Rs 14,000 crores, Kamal Nath government is making a budget plan by cutting several schemes of the previous regime.
Government sources said that no scheme will be closed officially. Nominal fund allotment will be made for schemes that do not deserve importance in Congress scheme of things.
Moreover, farm loan waiver scheme remains on top priority for the government.
Several central government sponsored schemes like PM Awas Yojna, Swachh Bharat Mission etc would have to be cut down as state government wants to lower its share from the schemes.
“Schemes like laptop for meritorious students, smartphones for college students have already been closed. It is highly unlikely that these schemes get budget allotment,” said a finance department official.
Government has already gathered information on unused funds from all departments. Several schemes will be merged to bring down budget. Finance department has also cut down discretionary funds at various levels that is expected to affect schemes like Rs 2 lakh assistance to kin of dead belonging to BPL families. Finance department is also expected to cut funds from Rs 5,000 assistance for performing last rites of people from deprived category.
However, officials have been assigned responsibility for resource generation. Government has planned leasing of temple lands for commercial purpose. Education department too is working on a plan to lease college land that could bring return to investors on PPP Mode.
