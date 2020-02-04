MP Budget: Union’s Rs 14,000 cr shocker, throws Kamal Nath govt in a tizzy

BHOPAL: Lines of worry are apparent on officials as maturity date for beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi yojna approach close.

This is not the story of one department rather it is a semblance of big challenge which is staring at Kamal Nath government.

With Union government slashing Madhya Pradesh’s share by Rs 14,000 crores, Kamal Nath government is making a budget plan by cutting several schemes of the previous regime.

Government sources said that no scheme will be closed officially. Nominal fund allotment will be made for schemes that do not deserve importance in Congress scheme of things.