Indore’s Kala Bhawan should be like the one in Pune: Sumitra Tai to officers

Mahajan said that the entry into Kala Sankul Bhawan should be kept in such a way that the traffic on MG Road is not affected.

“Such technology should be used that sound of the auditoriums in the Bhawan does not go outside and disturb the public. Particular attention should also be given to the provision of green room and convenience houses and parking along with adequate lighting,” Mahajan told officials.

The former Lok Sabha speaker said that a very good platform for art lovers and artists is being constructed in the city on the initiative of the Mayor. “The art complex will benefit artists and art lovers, which will bring a sense of harmony among all,” she added.

After this, Mahajan and Gaud also reviewed the renovation and development works being done in the Gopal temple under the Smart City project.