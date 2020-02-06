Indore’s Kala Bhawan should be like the one in Pune: Sumitra Tai to officers

Indore: Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan along with Mayor Malini Gaud on Thursday inspected the under-construction Kala Sankul Bhawan on MG Road and asked officials to make interior of theatre on the lines of the one in Pune.
Pune’s Kala Sankul Bhawan is a state-of-art building and it is very advanced from inside. “You people should visit Pune-based theatre and make interior of the city’s theatre on the same lines,” she suggested officials including incharge municipal commissioner S K Chaitanya.
IMC information and technology committee incharge Sudhir Dedge, corporator Deepika Kamlesh Nachan, Smart City CEO Sandeep Soni, consultant Vijay Marathe and others were also present.
The officials gave Mahajan and Gaud information about the works being done so for in the under-construction Kala Sankul Bhawan.
Mahajan said that the entry into Kala Sankul Bhawan should be kept in such a way that the traffic on MG Road is not affected.
“Such technology should be used that sound of the auditoriums in the Bhawan does not go outside and disturb the public. Particular attention should also be given to the provision of green room and convenience houses and parking along with adequate lighting,” Mahajan told officials.
The former Lok Sabha speaker said that a very good platform for art lovers and artists is being constructed in the city on the initiative of the Mayor. “The art complex will benefit artists and art lovers, which will bring a sense of harmony among all,” she added.
After this, Mahajan and Gaud also reviewed the renovation and development works being done in the Gopal temple under the Smart City project.
