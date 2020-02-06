Indore: Man held with 7.8 kg cannabis

Indore: The Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested a person while he was carrying cannabis in a bag on Simrol Road. The STF is searching for the person to whom he was going to supply the drug.

Superintendent of Police (STF) Padma Vilochan Shukla said that acting on a tip-off, inspector MA Syed and his team arrested accused Kailash Kirade of Bhikangaon and recovered cannabis weighing 7.8 kg from him. He was in a vehicle carrying vegetables to pass off as a vegetable vendor, but actually, his main aim for coming to the city was to supply cannabis to someone. He could not reveal the name of the person to whom he was going to supply the cannabis, STF officials added.