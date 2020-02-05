Not easy for Indore to be No 1 in Ease of Living

Indore: With minister of housing and urban affairs kick-starting Ease of Living Index durvey -2019, the country’s cleanest city has begun dreaming to become number one in liveability index also.

But like other cities, Indore too has its shares of problems. Among them vehicular traffic congestion, street dog menace, water shortage in townships, higher graph of crime against women are its sore points.

While traffic congestion is one of the biggest problems Indore faces today, the city figuring in top five cities in crime against women is not only a problem but a matter of concern. Street dog menace is continuing to grow with the population of canine and civic authorities not having enough facilities to check the same.