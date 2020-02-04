Coronavirus alert in Indore: Sample reports of two students test negative

Indore: District health department officials took a sigh of relief on Monday when sample reports of both the suspected patients of coronavirus were found to be negative. However, sample report on one of the patients, who was kept isolated at her house, is still pending.
These patients were admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and were kept in isolation ward as they had come from China recently and were suspected to be carrying the virus.
According to Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, “Sample report of the 21-year-old boy of Khargone and the 22-year-old girl on Indore tested negative. We have provided symptom based treatment to both the patients and they were discharged from the hospital with the advice to rest in their homes.”
Both the patients had returned from China about 15 days ago. They both were studying medicine in Wuhan and Nanchang districts of China.
Meanwhile, nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme in-charge Dr Santosh Sisodiya said that sample report of the 23-year-old girl, who was kept isolated at her own place, is pending.
“Our team is regularly monitoring the health condition of the patient and also providing all necessary equipment, medicines and masks to the family members,” Sisodiya said.
Two more contact health dept
With the department issuing a helpline number for coronavirus, two more students contacted the department and informed about their visit to China.
“Our team has screened the patients and we haven’t found any symptoms of coronavirus in them. However, we directed the family members to isolate them in home. There is no need to take their samples but we are continuously keeping watch on their health,” the health officers said.
