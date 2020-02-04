Coronavirus alert in Indore: Sample reports of two students test negative

Indore: District health department officials took a sigh of relief on Monday when sample reports of both the suspected patients of coronavirus were found to be negative. However, sample report on one of the patients, who was kept isolated at her house, is still pending.

These patients were admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and were kept in isolation ward as they had come from China recently and were suspected to be carrying the virus.

According to Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, “Sample report of the 21-year-old boy of Khargone and the 22-year-old girl on Indore tested negative. We have provided symptom based treatment to both the patients and they were discharged from the hospital with the advice to rest in their homes.”

Both the patients had returned from China about 15 days ago. They both were studying medicine in Wuhan and Nanchang districts of China.