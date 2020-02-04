Coronavirus threat: MP Health dept issues toll-free number ‘104’

BHOPAL: In wake of Coronavirus threat, the health department sounded high alert in the state on Monday. The department has released toll free number 104 of call centres would operate between 8am-8 pm. So far, five cases of suspect Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) has been reported in the state. The patients showing symptoms of the virus were admitted to hospital’s isolation wards and their blood and swab samples have been sent to virology lab, Pune.
Two of them are from Ujjain and one each from Gwalior, Chhattarpur and Bhopal.
Health minister Tulsi Silawat convened a meeting of officials to review the preparations to prevent the spread of the cNoV virus in the state . A district level task force has been constituted under chairmanship of district collector for strict surveillance and initiate preventive measures.
Five-bed isolation ward at district hospitals and 10-bed at medical colleges have set up where person showing symptoms will be quarantined and kept under surveillance. Medical colleges of Sagar, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa have been notified to collect swab and blood samples of the suspected patients to be sent to NIV Lab, Pune.
“Authority concerned should instruct air passengers to fill forms at airports in case of virus suspect. Civic body officials should ensure proper sanitation and neatness by spraying insecticide at fish and meat market,” instructed the minister. Principal Secretary Dr Pallavi Jain said, six passengers coming from China have been intercepted in Delhi for medical checkup. After medical examination, the passengers in case of showing any symptoms will be kept at isolation ward under observation. If any passenger is tested positive for the infection, he would be kept for 14 days and full treatment will be provided, the PS said.
Tourism department has been instructed to keep strict watch on visitors coming from China and inform in case of there is any suspect. At a medical outpost in Sanchi, tourists are being imparted information to clear the misconception about coronavirus.
