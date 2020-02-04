Coronavirus threat: MP Health dept issues toll-free number ‘104’

BHOPAL: In wake of Coronavirus threat, the health department sounded high alert in the state on Monday. The department has released toll free number 104 of call centres would operate between 8am-8 pm. So far, five cases of suspect Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) has been reported in the state. The patients showing symptoms of the virus were admitted to hospital’s isolation wards and their blood and swab samples have been sent to virology lab, Pune.

Two of them are from Ujjain and one each from Gwalior, Chhattarpur and Bhopal.

Health minister Tulsi Silawat convened a meeting of officials to review the preparations to prevent the spread of the cNoV virus in the state . A district level task force has been constituted under chairmanship of district collector for strict surveillance and initiate preventive measures.