Novel Coronavirus suspect goes missing from isolation ward: Might have gone for lunch, says hospital admin

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old novel coronavirus suspect admitted to isolation ward at Chhatarpur district hospital sent the local administration into tizzy after he went missing for a few hours on Sunday. Fortunately the local administration managed to trace the missing youth and brought him back to the isolation ward at the medical facility. Even as the nCoV suspect was nowhere to be found on the premises, the casual remark of the hospital administration that the ‘youth might have gone for lunch’ is equally alarming in wake of the growing coronavirus threat.

The youth, pursing MBBS in China, had returned to hometown just 14 days ago. CMHO Dr Vijay Patharia said, “ the youth was kept under observation at isolation ward as he showed some symptoms of nCoV. His blood and swab samples have been sent to Pune-based Virology lab for testing. He might have gone for lunch otherwise, he never ever tried to flee. He is in isolation ward.” The local administration later traced him and brought him back to isolation ward.