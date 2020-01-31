2 medical students suspected of coronavirus in Indore, kept in MY Hospital

Indore: Chaos prevailed among health and administrative officials on Friday evening when two suspected patients of coronavirus were found in the city. Both the patients have been admitted to isolated ward in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune, according to health department officials.
According to MY Hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur, a 21-year-old boy of Khargone and a 22-year-old girl of Indore were found as suspected cases of coronavirus. “Both patients have been kept in isolation and their samples have been sent. They are medical students. The boy was studying in Nanchang while the girl was studying in Wuhan in China,” Dr Thakur said. Conditions of both the patients are stable but they will be kept in isolation.
According to health department officials, they both arrived in city 15 days back after the outbreak of coronavirus in China. Both contacted department officials on Friday after which they were called to MY Hospital and kept in isolation.
Boy came from Khandwa, girl reached CMHO office
According to health officials, both patients didn’t show symptoms of the disease. “After learning about isolation ward and screening of people travelling from China, travel agents who arranged their return to Indore suggested them to meet the health officials. The girl reached CMHO office with her parents while the boy came alone to Indore and called IDSP officer,” sources said. They have been kept in isolation at TB and Chest Unit of MY Hospital.
Blood, swab samples taken
According to doctors, blood and swab samples of both the patients will be taken and will be handed over to World Wide courier to send it to National Institute of Virology in Pune. “Samples have been collected and will be sent to Pune by the flight on Saturday at 6 am,” sources said.
Parents’ samples to be taken
According to sources, health officials will also take samples of parents of both the patients as a precautionary measure. Officials have been trying to get the travel history of both patients and also informed Khargone CMHO to get in touch with boys’ family members.
We are prepared: Silawat
Health minister Tulsi Silawat appealed to people that there is nothing to panic as both are suspected cases have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure. “We are keeping watch on their health. We completed preparations few days back and are ready to handle any situation. Their samples have been sent and we are waiting for the report,” Silawat said. He added that the state is on alert and all the facilities for treatment are available.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)