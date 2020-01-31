2 medical students suspected of coronavirus in Indore, kept in MY Hospital

Indore: Chaos prevailed among health and administrative officials on Friday evening when two suspected patients of coronavirus were found in the city. Both the patients have been admitted to isolated ward in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune, according to health department officials.

According to MY Hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur, a 21-year-old boy of Khargone and a 22-year-old girl of Indore were found as suspected cases of coronavirus. “Both patients have been kept in isolation and their samples have been sent. They are medical students. The boy was studying in Nanchang while the girl was studying in Wuhan in China,” Dr Thakur said. Conditions of both the patients are stable but they will be kept in isolation.

According to health department officials, they both arrived in city 15 days back after the outbreak of coronavirus in China. Both contacted department officials on Friday after which they were called to MY Hospital and kept in isolation.