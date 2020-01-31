Coronavirus outbreak: With 5 doctors on board, Air India's B747 plane to depart from Delhi to Wuhan

Air India's 423-seater jumbo B747 plane will depart from the Delhi airport for Wuhan at 12.30 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals as China deals with the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

There will be five doctors from the Health Ministry and one paramedical staff onboard, they said.

"The B747 plane is all set to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm. It came from Mumbai on Friday morning only," said a senior airline official.