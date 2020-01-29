Bharat Bandh against CAA, NRC: Markets in old Indore areas remain closed

Roads towards Rajwada closed: In view of shutdown call, the administration barricaded ways to reach Rajwada. As a result, it became a no vehicle zone. The protesters tried to stage demonstration at Rajwada, police sent them back.

We’re ready: DIG

DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said police did not ask shopkeepers to close or open the shop. Police sent back protesters who wanted to take out bike rally and foot rally. Over 1,200 police men with sufficient reserved force were deployed in the city for maintaining law and order.

Timeline

January 14, 2020: Protest started by residents of Gulzar Colony near Manikbagh bridge

January 15, 2020: Police shifted protesters in a park in Brook Bond Colony

January 16, 2020: Protests begin in a ground near Jama Masjid of Badwali Chowki area

January 17, 2020 - Protesters angry following lathi charge on them in wee hours. About 5,000 protesters gather at Jama Masjid ground in Badwali Chowki area. CM Kamal Nath sends senior Congress leader Shoba Oza but protests continue. ASP Guru Prasad Parashar and Sarafa TI RN Bhadauriya line attached. Collector Lokesh Jatav orders magisterial inquiry on lathi charge incident

Rumours on social media: The rumours of AIMAIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s visit to city spread on social media. The message that actress Swara Bhaskar will visit city on February 7 to support protest were also circulated on social media.