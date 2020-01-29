Bharat Bandh against CAA, NRC: Markets in old Indore areas remain closed

Indore: Responding to Bharat bandh call given by Bahujan Kranti Morcha against CAA (Citizen Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizen), most shops in city’s old areas remained closed on Wednesday. More than 1,000 police personnel were deployed in Badwali Chowki, Rajwada and other communally sensitive areas of the city. Besides, police kept a watch on messages circulating on social media.
The impact of shutdown was seen along Jawahar Marg. Almost all shops from Rajmohalla to Patel Bridge were closed for the whole day. Tea and coffee stalls did not open either. Shops in Bombay Bazaar, South Toda, Ranipura, Jhanda Chowk were shut down. The impact of shutdown was visible in Khajrana, Azad Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Juni Indore too.
Imran Khan, resident of Badwali Chowki area, said about 500 women from Juni Indore also came to support protesters. “Protest was peaceful. We did not disturb anyone,” a protester said wishing anonymity. The pamphlets were pasted outside the closed shops with a message opposing CAA, NRC and National Population Register.
Kasim Khan, resident of Badwali Chowki area, said a mammoth crowd gathered since morning for protest. The huge crowd of women and children waving flags and raising slogans was seen. “Other community members also joined the protest. About 10,000 people had gathered at Jama Masjid in Badwali Chowki,” Khan said.
Roads towards Rajwada closed: In view of shutdown call, the administration barricaded ways to reach Rajwada. As a result, it became a no vehicle zone. The protesters tried to stage demonstration at Rajwada, police sent them back.
We’re ready: DIG
DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said police did not ask shopkeepers to close or open the shop. Police sent back protesters who wanted to take out bike rally and foot rally. Over 1,200 police men with sufficient reserved force were deployed in the city for maintaining law and order.
Timeline
January 14, 2020: Protest started by residents of Gulzar Colony near Manikbagh bridge
January 15, 2020: Police shifted protesters in a park in Brook Bond Colony
January 16, 2020: Protests begin in a ground near Jama Masjid of Badwali Chowki area
January 17, 2020 - Protesters angry following lathi charge on them in wee hours. About 5,000 protesters gather at Jama Masjid ground in Badwali Chowki area. CM Kamal Nath sends senior Congress leader Shoba Oza but protests continue. ASP Guru Prasad Parashar and Sarafa TI RN Bhadauriya line attached. Collector Lokesh Jatav orders magisterial inquiry on lathi charge incident
Rumours on social media: The rumours of AIMAIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s visit to city spread on social media. The message that actress Swara Bhaskar will visit city on February 7 to support protest were also circulated on social media.
