Bahujan Kranti Morcha stage rail roko at Kanjurmarg station while protesting against CAA, NRC

Since November last year, protests against the CAA and NRC are being held in different parts of the country. According to the CAA, people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan due to religious persecution there will be given Indian citizenship.

The protesters claim that the legislation was "unconstitutional and divisive" as it excludes Muslims. They have expressed apprehensions that the CAA along with NRC will impact the community in the country.

The Indian government has been emphasising that the new law does not deny any citizenship rights, but has been brought to protect the oppressed minorities of neighbouring countries and give them citizenship.