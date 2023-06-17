On Cam: Barwani Police Rescues Grocery Trader From Gujarat’s Kevadia Within 14 Hours Of Abduction From His Shop | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani police, with the help of Jhabua police, successfully rescued a grocery trader from Kevadia village of Gujarat within 14 hours after his abduction, police said.

Addressing media persons, Barwani SP Punit Gehlot informed that, six abductors kidnapped trader Manoj Parakh from Khetia village of Barwani district on Friday at 1.20 pm.

Police arrested all six abductors, including Dinesh Choudhary, 38, Ashish Kalyane, Yogesh Bhati, 32, Rajpal Singh Chandrawat, Gourav Borkar, 22, and Sumit Poddar, 29, all residents of Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district. Police seized three firearms and one Ertiga car with Ujjain district registration.

During the rescue operation, police went through video footage of more than 500 CCTVs present in different parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Police are now searching for three other conspirators, including Manu alias Manohar Pawar, Devendra Pawar, and Sachin Pawar, all three residents of Selamba village in Gujarat.

Incident caught on shops's CCTV

The accused abducted trader Manoj Parakh, while he was at his shop, situated barely 300 metres away from the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed at his shop, where abductors dragged him outside and pushed him into the car. Many people were present there at that time, however, before they could understand what was happening or react, the accused fled the spot and entered Maharashtra.

As news of Parakh's abduction reached his wife, Manisha Parakh, she rushed to Khetia police station and described the entire incident to the cops present there and within a few minutes news of the abduction spread in the district like wildfire.

10 teams, 60 police personnel, 14 hours

Swung into the action, SP Punit Gehlot formed 10 teams comprising 60 police personnel and engaged them in the investigation.

Manisha Parakh in her statement informed police that her husband had a dispute with one Selamba, a Gujarat-based trader over some financial matter.

Based on her statement, police detained some suspects from the area. Police raided their places and farmhouse, but failed to see Parakh there. Later, police got the tip-off about the car's whereabouts that it was moving towards Selamba, Gujarat.

Technical and surveillance team of police who were keeping a tab on this case came and traced the suspects' locations in the Dahod district of Gujarat. During further investigation, it was revealed that all six suspects entered Madhya Pradesh via Jhabua and expected to move towards Ujjain or Nagda.

Rescued within 14 hours from 600 kms away

The Barwani team immediately contacted Jhabua police and put them on high alert. During surveillance, Jhabua police intercepted the car at Karwad Chowki. In the preliminary questioning, all accused confessed their involvement in the abduction. They informed police that they were returning to their native place after dropping Manoj Parakh at Kevadia village in Gujarat.

After getting information about his whereabouts, Barwani police immediately rushed to the spot and rescued Manoj safely within 14 hours after his abduction from Khetia, which is about 600 kilometres away from Kevadia.