MP: Western Railway GM Inspects Meghnagar Station, Addresses People's Long Standing Demands

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Meghnagar witnessed a flurry of activity as Western Railway General Manager, Ashok Kumar Mishra, arrived on a special train for an inspection of the Ratlam Railway Division.

The visit included a stop at Meghnagar Railway Station, revealing a pristine image rarely seen throughout the year. Accompanied by officials from various railway departments, GM Mishra delved into department-wise inspections, engaging with heads to gather information.

News of the GM's visit prompted a surge of residents to the station, presenting a memorandum outlining long standing demands, including rectification of deficiencies, revised train schedules and the introduction of new services.

Responding to the concerns, GM Mishra assured the community that their issues would be addressed, emphasizing the ongoing Amrit Bharal Rail Project aimed at enhancing Meghnagar Station.

During the visit, Thandla MLA Veer Singh Bhuria advocated for extending the Valsad-Vapi train to Meghnagar and halting express trains passing through the route between midnight and 6 am, based on public demand.

GM Mishra highlighted railway initiatives, including plans for a new station, increased track capacity, improved facilities, digital coach displays and a review of train schedules based on demand.

However, discontent among locals surfaced due to reductions in services, including the permanent closure of the Firozpur Janta Express.

The GM acknowledged the concerns, pledging to consider the demands within the realm of feasibility. The annual visit concluded with the presence of major railway officials, fostering hope for positive changes in Meghnagar's rail infrastructure.