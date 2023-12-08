Indore: Discom Earns ₹8 Cr On Change Of Power Use At 800 Establishments

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The smart meters, installed by Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, have not only enhanced consumer facilities but have also contributed to increased revenue, decreased line losses and improved supply.

The West Discom gained Rs 8 crore in revenue by altering electricity usage in 800 non-domestic establishments within the company area.

Approximately 2.5 lakh smart meters are operational in Indore, with an additional 5 lakh in the company's jurisdiction, spanning homes, shops, industries, and government institutions.

These meters enable precise tracking of electricity consumption, facilitating revenue generation and the detection of irregularities. Furthermore, smart meters serve as net meters, eliminating the need for separate meters for rooftop solar plants.

Through smart meter system, accounts of each unit of electricity are tallied. When there is a difference in the calculation, the company takes action. Due to extremely low night usage, through intensive checking of premises and other work, electricity usage has been changed at 800 places where business establishments are being run on domestic power connection.

Non-domestic electricity is not subsidized and its rates are comparatively higher.

In this way, an additional revenue of Rs 8.25 crore has been deposited in the company's account due to change in electricity usage.

The initiative has garnered recognition nationally and internationally, with countries like Australia, Germany, Ghana, and Bangladesh seeking information about the project. The states of Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and others have also applauded the West Discom effective implementation of smart meters.