 MP Updates: Website 'Dharma' To Impart Wisdom Of Ramayana; Newborns Named As Siya, Ayodhya Prasad In Damoh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Updates: Website 'Dharma' To Impart Wisdom Of Ramayana; Newborns Named As Siya, Ayodhya Prasad In Damoh

MP Updates: Website 'Dharma' To Impart Wisdom Of Ramayana; Newborns Named As Siya, Ayodhya Prasad In Damoh

Information from 'Dharma' can be obtained in Hindi, English and Sanskrit language.

FP News Service FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Over 150 Babies Delivered In City Hospitals On Ram Idol Consecration Day |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A website named 'Dharma' has been launched to help youths seek solutions to their problems through the wisdom of the Ramayana. The website has been launched by the Indore unit of IT company Metafic.

Adin Shukla, member of the team handling project 'Dharma', said that the website contains knowledge of the Ramayana and related texts and also contains material depicting the personality of Lord Rama. The information can be obtained in Hindi, English, and Sanskrit, and those who are more interested in listening than reading can also use its audio system.

Read Also
MP: 19 Families Bring Their Own 'Ram Lallas' Home In Jabalpur; Name Newborns After Lord Ram
article-image
Read Also
How Ayodhya's Lord Ram Became King Of Orchha? Know The Story Behind Famous Ram Raja Temple
article-image

Newborns Named After Lord Ram, Mata Sita in Damoh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Babies born on January 22—Ram's Pran Pratishtha Day in Damoh—were named after Lord Ram and Sita. The parents were extremely happy and proud that their children were born on such an auspicious day.

Doctors of the district hospital in Damoh said that the families named the newborns Siya, Janki, Sashwat, and Ayodhya Prasad.

Notably, on January 22, the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol was held in Ayodhya. PM Narendra Modi performed the rituals as the entire nation celebrated the day like Diwali.

Several pregnant women across the state had scheduled their deliveries for January 22. In Indore alone, 150 babies were born on this date.

Read Also
MP: Muslim Family Converts To Hinduism In Alirajpur, Says 'Time To Correct Mistakes Of Ancestors'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Updates: Website 'Dharma' To Impart Wisdom Of Ramayana; Newborns Named As Siya, Ayodhya Prasad In...

MP Updates: Website 'Dharma' To Impart Wisdom Of Ramayana; Newborns Named As Siya, Ayodhya Prasad In...

Indore: Shivaji Market Shifting In Rough Waters

Indore: Shivaji Market Shifting In Rough Waters

Indore: District Court Rejects Accident Claim

Indore: District Court Rejects Accident Claim

Indore: Civil Service Aspirant Dies By Hanging

Indore: Civil Service Aspirant Dies By Hanging

Indore: Two Kids Among 4 Rescued From Fire

Indore: Two Kids Among 4 Rescued From Fire