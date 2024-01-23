MP Updates: Website 'Dharma' To Impart Wisdom Of Ramayana; Newborns Named As Siya, Ayodhya Prasad In Damoh

Indore: Over 150 Babies Delivered In City Hospitals On Ram Idol Consecration Day |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A website named 'Dharma' has been launched to help youths seek solutions to their problems through the wisdom of the Ramayana. The website has been launched by the Indore unit of IT company Metafic.

Adin Shukla, member of the team handling project 'Dharma', said that the website contains knowledge of the Ramayana and related texts and also contains material depicting the personality of Lord Rama. The information can be obtained in Hindi, English, and Sanskrit, and those who are more interested in listening than reading can also use its audio system.

Newborns Named After Lord Ram, Mata Sita in Damoh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Babies born on January 22—Ram's Pran Pratishtha Day in Damoh—were named after Lord Ram and Sita. The parents were extremely happy and proud that their children were born on such an auspicious day.

Doctors of the district hospital in Damoh said that the families named the newborns Siya, Janki, Sashwat, and Ayodhya Prasad.

Notably, on January 22, the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol was held in Ayodhya. PM Narendra Modi performed the rituals as the entire nation celebrated the day like Diwali.

Several pregnant women across the state had scheduled their deliveries for January 22. In Indore alone, 150 babies were born on this date.