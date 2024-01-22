MP: 19 Families Bring Their Own 'Ram Lallas' Home In Jabalpur; Name Newborns After Lord Ram

Baby Shashwat | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of the ongoing consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, as many as 19 male children were born until Monday (January 22) afternoon in various government and private hospitals.

The family members were seen being extremely happy amid the grand celebration going on in Jabalpur city, along with the newborn coming to their family. All of them had the same pre-decided names of their baby boys in their minds, which was 'Ram'.

Grandma calls her grandson blessing from Ram.

Lakshmi Devi Choubey, who just became a grandmother, said, “He is the first son of my son, Anshu-Shiv Choubey. He was born at an auspicious time in the family today. He is a blessing to us from Lord Ram himself. We have named him ‘Shashwat’ as Lord Ram is called Shashwat in Sanatan Dharm.”

Many parents requested the doctors get the delivery done in government and private hospitals during the auspicious time of Lord Ram's consecration in Ayodhya to bring their own Ram Lalla to their homes.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Hatha Yogi From Damoh Completes Six Years Of Strange Resolution

It is reported that a total of seven babies were born in Elgin Hospital from midnight until noon. Two children were born in the maternity home, and six were born in the Medical College Hospital.

Along with this, more than 10 girls were born as Lakshmi in hospitals. The family members expressed happiness after getting a Laxmi-like baby girl and distributed sweets in the hospital. On this occasion, the Director of Adi Shankar Hospital, Dr. Aditya Parihar, said that today is an auspicious day, hence the great eagerness among the people to get the delivery done today itself.