 Indore: 180 Infants To Be Born Today On ‘Special Requests’ By Pregnant Women
Indore: 180 Infants To Be Born Today On ‘Special Requests’ By Pregnant Women

Special requests have come to the doctors especially regarding the Abhishek Muhurat. The requests have been made in both government and private hospitals.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Indore: 180 Infants To Be Born In Indore On January 22 After ‘Special Request’ Made By Parents |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acknowledging the auspicious occasion of Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya, several pregnant women and their families have scheduled their deliveries for January 22.

In fact, more than 180 infants are to be born in Indore as per parents' special requests to their doctors. These requests have been made in both government and private hospitals, increasing the normal birth rate in Indore on a daily basis by 30%.

Private hospitals: Relatives emphasize the Muhurat

Many gynecologists in private hospitals have been insisted on by family members for C-sections at the time of the consecration of Ram Temple. According to doctors, there will be more than 80 deliveries on this day at private hospitals. On normal days, this figure remains around 50.

100 deliveries to take place in government hospitals also

According to the in-charge of MTH Hospital at MGM Medical College, about 60 deliveries are to take place on Monday. According to the in-charge of PC Sethi Hospital, more than 30 deliveries will take place in the hospital on this day.

There will be more than 20 deliveries in other government hospitals, including Banganga Women's Hospital. A c-section will be done only for those women whose pregnancy period has been completed.

Indore: 180 Infants To Be Born Today On 'Special Requests' By Pregnant Women

Indore: 180 Infants To Be Born Today On 'Special Requests' By Pregnant Women

