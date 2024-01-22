 Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: MP CM Yadav, Shivraj To Celebrate In Orchha, Sweep Temple Premises For Ram's Arrival (WATCH)
Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Ayodhya Ram Temple Fervour: CM Yadav, Chouhan To Celebrate Ram Lalla Consecration In Orchha Today | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Monday started with the chants of Lord Rama, early morning processions (Prabhat Pheri) and fragrances of incense sticks. On this 'early Diwali' CM Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will offer their prayers in the historical city of Orchha.

But before the arrival of Lord Rama, both Yadav and Chouhan were seen cleaning the respective temple premises. CM Yadav sweeped and worshiped in Bhopal's Siddh Raghunath Temple whereas Chouhan was seen cleaning at Ram Raja Temple in Orchha.

They will worship Lord Ram at the famous Ram Raja temple to celebrate the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony to take place in Ayodhya after 12 pm.

As per the sources CM Mohan Yadav left for Orchha on Monday after 9 am. Earlier in the morning, he went to BJP office to participate in the culminating programme of Akhand Ramayan ongoing at Mahakelshwar temple since Sunday.

'Ram spends day in Orchha and leaves for Ayodhya at night'

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be visiting Ram Raja Temple at Orchha, popularly known as Chhoti Ayodhya, located in the state's Niwari district.

According to devotees, Lord Ram spends the day in Orchha and the night in Ayodhya.

In an interview with media on Sunday in Ujjain, Chief Minister Yadav urged everyone to make the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya a momentous occasion.

Chouhan cleans Ram Raja temple

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already reched Orchha's Ram Temple and cleaned the temple premises. He said, "The historical moment is already here! Ram is finally coming."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan alo left for Orchha from Rani Kamlapati railway station on Sunday evening. When he reached the railway station to board the Orcha bound train, people gathered around him and started clicking selfies with him.

Inside the train, Chouhan met passengers and blessed the little ones. He also interacted with a young girl who wanted to become a sportsperson. He gave some tips on how she could become a good sportsperson by being physically fit and mentally strong.



