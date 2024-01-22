Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: MP CM Yadav, Shivraj To Celebrate In Orchha, Sweep Temple Premises For Ram's Arrival (WATCH)

Ayodhya Ram Temple Fervour: CM Yadav, Chouhan To Celebrate Ram Lalla Consecration In Orchha Today | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Monday started with the chants of Lord Rama, early morning processions (Prabhat Pheri) and fragrances of incense sticks. On this 'early Diwali' CM Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will offer their prayers in the historical city of Orchha.

But before the arrival of Lord Rama, both Yadav and Chouhan were seen cleaning the respective temple premises. CM Yadav sweeped and worshiped in Bhopal's Siddh Raghunath Temple whereas Chouhan was seen cleaning at Ram Raja Temple in Orchha.

They will worship Lord Ram at the famous Ram Raja temple to celebrate the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony to take place in Ayodhya after 12 pm.

आज भगवान श्री रामलला जी की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के पुनीत दिवस का आरंभ तुलसी मानस प्रतिष्ठान स्थित श्री सिद्ध रघुनाथ मंदिर में सफाई तथा पूजा-अर्चना कर किया।



इस अवसर पर तुलसी मानस प्रतिष्ठान के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष श्री @Raghunandan4BJP जी तथा अन्य गणमान्य पदाधिकारी उपस्थित रहे। pic.twitter.com/3mkA2eVrnE — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 22, 2024

As per the sources CM Mohan Yadav left for Orchha on Monday after 9 am. Earlier in the morning, he went to BJP office to participate in the culminating programme of Akhand Ramayan ongoing at Mahakelshwar temple since Sunday.

अयोध्या में प्रभु श्रीराम के स्वागत को लेकर पूरा देश राममय है....



वह पल अब और भी निकट है, जब हमारे रामलला अपने भव्‍य एवं दिव्‍य मंदिर में विराजमान होने जा रहे हैं।



ये खुशियां कई सालों के इंतजार की हैं और इन खुशियों का बस एक ही नारा है... “जय श्री राम”



आज रामलला की प्राण… pic.twitter.com/sZlKR19AYr — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 21, 2024

'Ram spends day in Orchha and leaves for Ayodhya at night'

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be visiting Ram Raja Temple at Orchha, popularly known as Chhoti Ayodhya, located in the state's Niwari district.

According to devotees, Lord Ram spends the day in Orchha and the night in Ayodhya.

In an interview with media on Sunday in Ujjain, Chief Minister Yadav urged everyone to make the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya a momentous occasion.

सुमन बृष्टि नभ संकुल भवन चले सुखकंद।

चढ़ी अटारिन्ह देखहिं नगर नारि नर बृंद॥



बस कुछ ही क्षण शेष...

अपने सुंदर मंदिर में शोभायमान होंगे भगवान श्री रामलला।



।। जय श्री राम ।। pic.twitter.com/HRYfvWCYTp — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 22, 2024

Chouhan cleans Ram Raja temple

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already reched Orchha's Ram Temple and cleaned the temple premises. He said, "The historical moment is already here! Ram is finally coming."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan alo left for Orchha from Rani Kamlapati railway station on Sunday evening. When he reached the railway station to board the Orcha bound train, people gathered around him and started clicking selfies with him.

Inside the train, Chouhan met passengers and blessed the little ones. He also interacted with a young girl who wanted to become a sportsperson. He gave some tips on how she could become a good sportsperson by being physically fit and mentally strong.