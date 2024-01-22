Madhya Pradesh: Special Bhasma Aarti performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special Bhasma Aarti was performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple in Ayodhya and celebrations were held at the temple premises.

Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma Aarti are fulfilled.

During the Bhasma Aarti on Monday morning, an idol of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman was kept near Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) and thereafter the Aarti was performed. Devotees also burst firecrackers and showered flowers on the occasion.

Priest of the temple Ashish Sharma said, "Today, a maha puja of Baba Mahakal was performed during the Bhasma Aarti. A holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey.

During this, Ram Darbar (idol of Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman) was also present there before Baba Mahakal, firecrackers were burst and flowers were showered on the occasion." "It seemed that Lord Ram from Ayodhya came to meet his friend Baba Mahakal here and amid this auspicious moment, the 'Bhasma Aarti' was performed," he added.

During Bhasma Aarti, priests lit sparklers in the sanctum sanctorum and devotees lit them in the Nandi hall of the temple. Besides, fireworks were performed on the premises of the temple.

A devotee from Ambala, a city in Haryana, Mukesh said, "I came here along with my family and participated in the Bhasma Aarti here in which 'Ram Utsav' was celebrated with joy and we enjoyed it." The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm. Special guests from the cricket world, the film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture, and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.