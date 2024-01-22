Ram Temple Consecration INDORE LIVE: Mayor Distributes Sweets in Vidur Nagar Basti; Sundar Kand Path To Organised At IDA Premises | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The entire 'Ahilya Nagri' turned into Ram's 'Ayodhya Nagri' on Monday in boundless joy of Ram Lalla consecration.

From installing huge screens in the city for live streaming, to bursting crackers and making rangoli and even Sunderkand paath, Indoreans are celebrating the ‘Early-Diwali’ in every way possible.

Glimpses from various nooks of Indore…

#Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav distributes sweets among residents of Vidur Nagar Basti as part of #AyodhaRamMandir celebrations @advpushyamitra pic.twitter.com/3qnZxT7aZ8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 22, 2024

FP Photo

Mayor distributes sweets

Indore’s Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Monday witnessed the historic moment of Ram Lala's enthronement in Ayodhya along with the regional residents of Vidur Nagar Basti. He also distributed sweets.

FP Photo

Maha Aarti at IDA premises

Maha Aarti and Sundar Kand Paath will be organised at the Indore Development Authority premises on the auspicious occasion of the grand consecration of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple.

FP Photo

Iskcon Temple

A special pooja took place at Indore’s Iskcon temple on Monday.

FP Photo

Rangoli of Ram temple

A grand rangoli of Ayodhya Ram Temple has been made in front of the Director's Porch by the students of ‘Pratibimb Club’ of the institute, which was worshipped today!

FP Photo

Yashwant Club

Indore’s Yeshwant Club took out a morning rally (Prabhat Pheri) to mark the occasion of Ram Temple Consecration ceremony on Monday.

Iron Traders Association

Aarti was performed by Indore Iron Traders Association

FP Photo

Geeta Bhawan

A huge screen was installed at Geeta Bhawan where thousands of people gathered and watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing rituals through the live telecast from Ayodhya.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Numbers of rallies are seen moving across the city since 4 in the morning with chants of Lord Rama.

Also, replica of the grand Ayodhya temple is made at various like Palasia intersection, Sudama Nagar and even outside many stores.