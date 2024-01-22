MP: Muslim Family Converts To Hinduism In Alirajpur, Says 'Time To Correct Mistakes Of Ancestors'

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): While the entire nation was celebrating the Lord Rama Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, a Muslim family in Alirajpur openly embraced Sanatan Dharma by performing all the rituals in front of a idol of Lord Rama on Monday.

The day of Monday was a momentous occasion, not only for the nation as a whole as they awaited the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama in Ayodhya after five centuries. But also for Ayyub, alias Peeru Bhai, and his family here in Alirajpur.

In a significant moment, they openly embraced Sanatan Dharma in front of Lord Rama in idol here, leaving behind their previous faith. This event not only marked a significant day in history but also held a special meaning for Ayub and his family on a personal level.

On the occasion, post-bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad extended their warm greetings to Ayub and his family, expressing their joy at their decision to embrace the Hindu faith. They adorned them with garlands and dressed them in traditional saffron attire, symbolising their newfound spiritual journey.

The ceremony was conducted by the head priest, who recited sacred mantras and performed rituals to ensure a smooth transition into the Sanatan Dharma. Priest blessed Ayub alias Piru Bhai and three of children, they felt a deep sense of belonging and embraced their newfound spiritual path with open hearts.

After entire ritual, Ayub told that his ancestors were Hindus. But under some compulsion they converted to Islam and became Muslims. But today, its time to correct the mistakes committed by their ancestors, they have formally adopted Hindu religion.

Ayub further expressed his gratitude towards the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad for their support and acceptance. He emphasized that their decision to embrace the Hindu faith was a personal choice driven by a desire to reconnect with their ancestral roots and strengthen their sense of identity.

District social worker Jais Bhatt said that Ayub Bhai was in constant touch with him, and he had expressed interest in Sanatan Dharma.

He added that Ayub Bhai's decision to embrace the Hindu faith was not influenced by any external factors but rather a genuine spiritual journey to rediscover his ancestral heritage.

After this, by motivating them through Vishwa Hindu Parishad, today, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, they have been included in Hindu religion. Piru Bhai and his family are deeply influenced by Sanatan Dharma, and today the whole family is happy to adopt Hinduism.

Piru Bhai will now be known as Rajkumar and he is excited to fully immerse himself in the teachings and practices of Sanatan Dharma. His decision to embrace Hinduism has brought a sense of unity and joy to his entire family, who are now actively participating in Hindu rituals and celebrations.