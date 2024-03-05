MP Simhastha-2028: Kshipra Ghats To Be Expanded, Indore Division To Be Developed As Religious-Spiritual Circuit

MP: Indore Division To Be Developed As Religious-Spiritual Circuit For Simhastha-2028 |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the proposed action plan of Simhastha-2028 while addressing a meeting organized in Ujjain on Tuesday. Yadav said that Ujjain will be developed for Simhastha-2028 by including easy transportation to Pashupatinath Mandsaur, Dada Dhuniwale in Khandwa, Bhadwa Mata, Nalkheda, Omkareshwar etc. Infrastructure of these religious places will also be improved.

Yadav said that Indore division should be developed as a complete religious-spiritual circuit. Public participation should also be encouraged in the arrangements being developed for Simhastha.

Kshipra ghats to be expanded

Mulling over parking arrangements, CM Yadav said that the fair area should be developed systematically for Simhastha-2028. The ghats of Kshipra river should be expanded so that the devotees coming in large numbers can easily take baths. As a result of the increase in the number of private vehicles, the number of people coming to Simhastha by road will be very high, hence adequate parking arrangements should be ensured.

Based on the number of devotees who came in the previous Simhastha fair, guest houses with basic facilities should be developed on all the routes reaching Ujjain by estimating the number of visitors in the upcoming Simhastha. The system of hotels and dharamshalas built in large numbers in Ujjain city should also be strengthened. Along with this, the homestay system should also be encouraged in the rural areas adjacent to Ujjain.

In the meeting, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silavat, Chief Secretary. Veera Rana, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, Commissioner Ujjain Dr. Sanjay Goyal, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and others were present.

523 works are proposed

It is noteworthy that in the year 2028, Simhastha Mahaparva will be held from March 27 to May 27. In this great festival, 3 royal baths (Shahi Snan) and 7 festival baths (Parv Snan) are proposed in the period from April 9 to May 8. About 14 crore devotees are estimated to arrive in Simhastha Mahaparva. Therefore, a preliminary action plan has been made for Simhastha-2028 including the districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions.