MP: Ministers Back From Ayodhya, Public Await Ram Lalla Darshan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when people of Madhya Pradesh are waiting for a government-sponsored trip to Ayodhya, the entire council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh returned to Bhopal in a chartered plane on Monday evening after offering prayers at Ram Lalla temple. The ministers and their spouses led by chief minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya.

While campaigning for Assembly election in Sironj on November 13, union home minister Amit Shah had promised that state government would make special arrangements for people to visit Ayodhya if BJP was voted back to power in Madhya Pradesh.

Similarly, in his first press conference held at Ravindra Convention Centre on January 17, the state culture and religious trusts and endowments minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi had announced that state government would arrange an air trip to Ayodhya under Teerth Darshan Yojana.

Almost one-and-a-half months have passed since opening of Ayodhya temple, the state government is yet to organise a trip to Ayodhya under Teerth Darshan Yojana. The officials at the department of Religious Trusts and Endowments said they did not get any order regarding trip to Ayodhya under Teerth Darshan Yojana.

One official, however, said that a decision in the matter would be taken at the ministerial level. “The government is in talks with IRCTC for arranging a trip to Ayodhya.”

In fact, government has not organised a single trip to any pilgrimage centre since coming to power on December 13, 2023. The model code of conduct for upcoming Lok Sabha election is likely to come in force shortly. So, there is no possibility of government organising a trip to Ayodhya or any other place of pilgrimage before announcement of election result in May this year.

Awaiting clearance

Trips by air under Teerth Darshan Yojana are on. As for taking pilgrims to Ayodhya, preparations are underway. Once we get clearance from higher-ups, we will let you know the date.

- E Ramesh Kumar, commissioner, Religious Trusts and Endowments