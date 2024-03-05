Bhopal: Medical Colleges To Be Opened On PPP PPP-Based Model

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cabinet has decided to open Medical Colleges in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in those districts which do not have Medical Colleges. The local district hospital will be attached to these medical colleges.

These hospitals would have to reserve 75 per cent of the beds for the poor, and only 25 per cent of the beds could be used for commercial activities.

The district hospital staff salary and expenditure would have to be borne by the investor. Government will provide land at collector rate to the investor. This decision has been taken as the of government plans to ensure that every district shall have their own Medical College.

Cabinet approved the proposal to take a loan of Rs 5000 crores from the New Development Bank for construction of roads.

Around 3,500 km of road length will be constructed in those regions where roads are in bad shape. A 27 km long ring road will be constructed at the cost of Rs 147 crores in Byohari of Shahdol district, and in the first phase, 14.50 km long ring road will be constructed at the cost of Rs 81 crores.

The cabinet also approved a cable-stayed bridge over Narmada river in Jabalpur, with the caveat that the river would not be affected in any way. In this regard, revised administrative approval of Rs 177.12 crores was given.

A 21 km long Neemuch by-pass road will be constructed at the cost of Rs 111 crores. The road connecting Ujjain will be upgraded. The two-lane road would be turned into four-lane and four-lane road would be turned into a six-lane road.

Cabinet nod was given for the construction of Greenfield Access Controlled Highway to connect Ujjain with Jabra based Express Way Interchange. This project will be based on Public Private Partnership Hybrid Annuity Model and its cost will be more than Rs 5017. 22 crores. The road will be 102.80 km long.

Other decisions

Approval of Rs 69.48 crore for continuation of Dial 100.

Sanction of Rs 5,042 crores for different irrigation schemes.

Amendment in MP Panchayat Service Rule 11 for appointment on compassionate grounds.

Nod for participation of state smart city in selection process under CITIIS 2.0 scheme.

New building of State Judicial Academy to be constructed at the cost of Rs 485 crores in Jabalpur.