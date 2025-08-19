Rahul Gandhi’s Experiment With NSUI, Youth Congress Has Failed, Now It Is Congress’ Turn | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The former president of the Congress and present Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha has launched a ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (organisation restructuring campaign).’

The party’s district unit presidents have been elected through this campaign. The observers sent by the party to districts to select candidates submitted their reports.

The issue was discussed with various leaders of the party. Finally, it was the AICC that selected the DCC presidents.

In the selection process, based on Rahul Gandhi’s plan, the state party unit did not have any role in many places. This is the third experiment of Rahul that he is doing with the Congress. He has already used the formula to reorganise the NSUI and Youth Congress.

Rahul started holding internal elections in both these organisations. An NGO conducted the elections in the NSUI. In the Youth Congress, too, the election process was held. The Congress’s new leadership emerged from the NSUI and Youth Congress.

Mukesh Nayak, Jitu Patwari, Rajkumar Patel and many other senior Congress leaders have the NSUI background, but strong leadership has stopped emerging from these two organisations. In appointing the district presidents, Rahul did the same experiment with the party as he did with the NSUI and Youth Congress.

In Bhopal, Rahul announced that the district presidents would play an important role in ticket distribution and in handling other issues of the party. After the election of the DCC presidents, as resentment was brewing, the MPCC president, Jitu Patwari, had to say the AICC had appointed the DCC presidents.

The basic problem with the new DCC presidents is that they have failed to come up to the expectations of the party whose leadership declared that DCC chiefs would be strong. In some districts, the strong leaders, like Jaivardhan Singh, Omkar Singh Markam and Mahesh Parmar, have been given the charge.

On the other hand, in some districts, the party workers are not acquainted with their presidents. In a few districts, those who lost the elections were given the charge. Resentment against the DCC presidents in some districts may weigh heavy on the party’s Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.

A Congress leader, requesting anonymity, said Rahul’s experiment with the two organisations of the party had failed, and if the third experiment failed, it would cost the party dear. The DRO and PRO system was better than sending observers, because good leaders emerged through that process, he said.