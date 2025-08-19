 German Team Explores Opportunities For AI, Research & Development Innovation In Madhya Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreGerman Team Explores Opportunities For AI, Research & Development Innovation In Madhya Pradesh

German Team Explores Opportunities For AI, Research & Development Innovation In Madhya Pradesh

A delegation of German Companies visited campus of Infobeans in the city on Monday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
German Team Explores Opportunities For AI, Research & Development Innovation In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘MP-Global Innovation and Research and Development Exchange Programme-2025’ started in an enthusiastic atmosphere on the campus of leading IT company Infobeans here on Monday.

On the first day of the five-day event, a German business delegation participated in a series of corporate interactions and explored possibilities of innovation and research and development in the state.

The programme is being organized under the agreement held between MP Industrial DevelopmentCorporation (MPIDC) and German-India Innovation Corridor (GIIC). The MoU in this regard was signed during chief minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Germany in November last year.

Read Also
Disturbing! After No Hearse Provided, Dead Body Carried On Truck In MP's Chhatarpur
article-image

To note, the Global Investors’ Summit-2025 held in Bhopal has given a new dimension to bilateral cooperation. Under this, special emphasis is being laid on attracting German investors to the state as a major investment destination, strengthening innovation and research and promoting technical cooperation.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

Discussions were held on issues like ‘Creating global-class digital products from India’, ‘Indian innovation landscape’ and ‘Scaling with agility-Indian and German perspectives’. Experts from both sides shared their views on innovation, R&D and cross-border business collaboration. The delegates also observed talent acquisition practices, culture-focused HR model and Shakti (Power) women empowerment initiative.

Citing the success of Indian unicorn startups like Zoho, Freshworks and BrowserStack, the German delegates showed keen interest in exploring AI development, technical partnerships, potential R&D centres and employment opportunities for youth in the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore's DAVV Hosts International Photography Slideshow On World Photography Day

Indore's DAVV Hosts International Photography Slideshow On World Photography Day

Indore: Tai Expresses Pain Over Plight Of Kanh-Saraswati Rivers

Indore: Tai Expresses Pain Over Plight Of Kanh-Saraswati Rivers

Indore Municipal Corporation Awards ₹1,073 Crore Project To Enhance Water Supply

Indore Municipal Corporation Awards ₹1,073 Crore Project To Enhance Water Supply

Indore: Congress' Sakshi Daga Writes To Top Brass, Claims 'One Person, One Post' Rules Violated

Indore: Congress' Sakshi Daga Writes To Top Brass, Claims 'One Person, One Post' Rules Violated

Madhya Pradesh: Teenage Boy Dies After Quack’s Treatment In Piplia Mandi

Madhya Pradesh: Teenage Boy Dies After Quack’s Treatment In Piplia Mandi