German Team Explores Opportunities For AI, Research & Development Innovation In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘MP-Global Innovation and Research and Development Exchange Programme-2025’ started in an enthusiastic atmosphere on the campus of leading IT company Infobeans here on Monday.

On the first day of the five-day event, a German business delegation participated in a series of corporate interactions and explored possibilities of innovation and research and development in the state.

The programme is being organized under the agreement held between MP Industrial DevelopmentCorporation (MPIDC) and German-India Innovation Corridor (GIIC). The MoU in this regard was signed during chief minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Germany in November last year.

To note, the Global Investors’ Summit-2025 held in Bhopal has given a new dimension to bilateral cooperation. Under this, special emphasis is being laid on attracting German investors to the state as a major investment destination, strengthening innovation and research and promoting technical cooperation.

Discussions were held on issues like ‘Creating global-class digital products from India’, ‘Indian innovation landscape’ and ‘Scaling with agility-Indian and German perspectives’. Experts from both sides shared their views on innovation, R&D and cross-border business collaboration. The delegates also observed talent acquisition practices, culture-focused HR model and Shakti (Power) women empowerment initiative.

Citing the success of Indian unicorn startups like Zoho, Freshworks and BrowserStack, the German delegates showed keen interest in exploring AI development, technical partnerships, potential R&D centres and employment opportunities for youth in the state.