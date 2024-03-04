Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Bhopal Candidate Alok Sharma Was 'Surprised' By Ticket, Plans To Expand Metro Till Sehore If He Wins

Alok Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party has released the first list of 195 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It has dropped 33 sitting MPs. One of which is Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is usually in the headlines for her controversial remarks.

The saffron party has named Bhopal former Mayor Alok Sharma, replacing Thakur.

In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Alok Sharma said he was not expecting the ticket. "I had no idea that the party would choose me. Since the high command has shown confidence in me, I will try my best to win the seat."

Sharma claimed that the BJP will win 29 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Sharma was elected councillor in Bhopal Municipal Corporation in 1994, and with the support of the public, he remained mayor from 2015 to 2020. Last year as well, in the assembly elections, the BJP fielded Alok Sharma from the North seat; however, he had to face defeat.

Sharing his plans for the city's development if he wins the seat, Sharma said, “Currently, metro work is underway in Bhopal. After the elections, we will prepare to connect the Bhopal metro to Sehore.”

'Congress will lose Chhindwara as well'

During the conversation, Alok Sharma fiercely attacked the opposition Congress. He said that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress managed to win the lone seat of Chhindwara, but this time we won't let them win any. The BJP will win all 29 seats.

Taking a jibe at the opposition's grand India alliance, Sharma said that there is no competition for PM Modi. “The alliance between the opposition parties will not be successful, and everyone will return home after the elections."

On Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Alok Sharma said Pappu's visit did not affect even the states where Congress was in power. Similarly, there will be no impact on MP either.

(Story compiled by Web Desk)