Bhopal: CBI Arrests NHAI Officials For Taking ₹20 Lakh Bribe From Bhopal Based Construction Firm

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CBI has arrested six persons including two NHAI Officers one of whom is General Manager & Project Director, NHAI, PIU, Nagpur(bribe receiver) and another one Deputy General Manager; Project Director, NHAI Harda (MP) alongwith two Directors, two employees the said private company have been arrested in a case related to bribery of Rs 20 lakh. A cash recovery/seizure of Rs 1.10 crore (approx) including the bribe money have been made so far.

CBI registered a case against four public servants of NHAI, a Bhopal based private company, five private persons including two Directors and employees of the said private company and unknown others on allegations that Directors of a Bhopal based private company have been delivering bribes to various public servants of NHAI through their employees in lieu of issuance of completion certificates, processing of bills, smooth progression of awarded works, etc. in various road projects awarded by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

It was further alleged that an employee of said company is in regular contact with General Manager; Project Director, NHAI, PIU, Nagpur for clearing pending matters including processing of pending bills and issuance of completion certificate, in lieu of bribe, for Project Outer Ring Road.

It was also alleged that said employees of the private company delivers bribes to the public servants in Nagpur, and in different locations in Madhya Pradesh.

Further, it was alleged that a bribe amount of Rs 25 lakh will was likely to be delivered to said General Manager; Project Director, NHAI, PIU, Nagpur. CBI laid a trap and after the delivery of bribe Rs 20 lakh to said General; Project Manager of NHAI by employee of the said private company were apprehended.

Searches are being conducted at different offices and residences of accused including at Nagpur, Bhopal and Harda. Cash of Rs 1.10 (approx) including the trap money have been recovered/seized so far alongwith other incriminating documents, digital devices, etc during searches.

Further investigation is continuing.