Overheard In Bhopal: Know Who Is Negative Babu, What Are Backstage Deals & More |

Locking horns

Two IPS officers posted in a department that offers a scope for making backhanders have bumped heads with each other. One of these two officers is sitting in the state capital and the other at the headquarters of the department in another city. Although both are working in two different places yet they have crossed swords. Recently, the senior officer of these two has returned the files sent by a subordinate officer for a trivial reason that he did not address his senior colleague as ‘Sir’ on the files. This angered Sahib so much that he wrote back to the officer: “Send the files properly.” Sahib fears that his junior colleagues may sit on his chair any day by removing him. Anyway, both the officers will be in shock because of a decision the government is set to take. Once the decision is taken, it will throw cold water on their purpose of joining the department – to purloin money.

Big heart

A principal secretary-rank officer is working with a big heart these days and his style of working is discussed in the corridors of power. This PS along with the Chief Minister has played an important role in correcting the CR of an IPS officer. It is he who gave the correct opinion about the IPS officer, which everyone in the corridors of power appreciates. The PS has not only benefited some people who were in trouble but is also protecting efficient officers. This is the reason why all the officers talk to him about their problems, because he is accessible to all. The officer who was previously working in his place used to keep the door of his chamber open, but rarely met anyone. About this PS it is said he keeps the door of his office closed, but his heart is open.

Embittered ties

Appointment to a post in an important organisation is hanging fire because of bitter relations between a senior politician and a Sahib. In fact, Sahib is opposed to the person whom the politician wants to appoint. Sahib has clearly said that he will not let the person be appointed. On the other hand, the politician has stuck to his guns on the appointment of the person of his choice. The person the politician wants to appoint is in touch with him, so the politician is not ready to accept anybody’s name other than his candidate’s. Because there is no accord between Sahib and politician over the name of the candidate, appointment to the post has been swept under the carpet. This is the reason why Sahib posted to the important organisation is reportedly angry about the goings-on. A female officer also tried to interfere in the matter, but could not solve the issues. There are reports that annoyance of Sahib may weigh heavy on the government.

Rip-off revealed

A IAS officer of a corporation has committed irregularities in tenders to appropriate dough. Immediately after the irregularities came to light, the tenders were stopped, but the officer and the minister have locked horns with each other. A large number of people complained to the minister about the irregularities committed by the officer. The minister came to know of the irregularities, committed by the officer when the Model Code of Conduct was in force. Despite this, the officer continued to rip off the wallet of the corporation. The minister, considered highly knowledgeable, undraped the misdeeds of the officer who purloined crores of dough during his tenure. An angry minister complained to the Chief Minister about the rip-off. He assured the minister of shifting the officer from the corporation. Keeping that in mind, he has begun to lobby for getting rid of the mess.

Negative Babu!

People in the corridors of power have given a nickname – Negative Babu – to a principal secretary-rank officer. The department, where the officer is posted, is considered very important. The department plays an important role in filling up the state-owned chests. Because of the officer’s negative attitude, the officials of the department look worried. He never easily returns a file. Even if the officer sends back a file, he puts a negative remark on it. Accordingly, decisions on many issues are pending. Sahib has clearly said that he will not take any decision unless he is fully satisfied. He is not ready to earn a bad name for others. There are whispers that a complaint about the officer’s delaying tactics has been sent to the higher-ups. He is set to be removed from this department after the Lok Sabha elections.

Backstage deals

An officer who has joined a department through his clout in Delhi has begun to do backstage deals. There are murmurs that Sahib recently called the representatives of a few companies, and they clearly told him how they would work in the coming days. There are reports that the department will soon float some big tenders. Sahib has begun to work on how to make carrots from these tenders. It was also heard that the new Sahib had spoken about his demands afresh to those whom the officer –who was previously posted in the department – had given works. Now that the companies had already given dough to the previous Sahib, they are fed up with the demands of the new incumbent in office. The officer, previously posted to the department, is considered very smart. He has started taking feedback on his counterpart in the department. Sahib’s habit of getting money through offstage deals may cause trouble to him – the writing is on the wall.