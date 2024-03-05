MP: From Happu To Gadar 2's Muskaan, List Of Actors Seeking Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple On Tuesday

By: Harshita Rawat | March 05, 2024
From Simrat Kaur to Yogesh Tripathi and Gitanjali Mishra, celebrities flock to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to offer prayers and seek blessings as Shiv Navratri unfolds.
Yogesh Tripathi and Gitanjali Mishra, renowned faces from 'Happu ki Ultan Paltan', pay their respects at the revered Mahakal temple in Ujjain.
Gitanjali Mishra recalls the coincidence of their show's commencement on Maha Shivratri four years ago, being grateful for the excellent arrangements she said "laga nahi tha itne ache darshan ho paenge."
Yogesh Tripathi shares his deep affection for the temple, saying, "yaha baar baar aane ka man karta hai."
Actress Simrat Kaur also offered prayers at Mahakal temple during the auspicious occasion of Shiv Navratri.
Simrat Kaur commends the management and systematic arrangements at the temple, expressing satisfaction with the fulfilling 'darshan' experience.
The Mahakal Temple witnesses a surge in devotees every year during Shiv Navratri, underscoring the deep-rooted faith for Lord Shiva among the public.
