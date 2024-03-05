MP: 'Agli Baar Sona Launga,' Replies Rahul Gandhi After BJP Workers Offer Him Potatoes During Nyay Yatra In Shajapur (WATCH)

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its fourth day in MP on Tuesday. The journey progressed from Biaora to Shajapur, where Rahul held nukkad meetings and spoke to villagers.

However, some BJP workers were spotted attending Gandhi's rally with an intent to boo him. They chanted slogans in support of Modi and offered potatoes to Rahul. Rahul thanked them and said, “agli baar sona lekar aaunga (I will bring gold next time).”

The incident comes against the backdrop of a viral video, where Rahul Gandhi, in his public address, can be heard saying, "Aesi machine lagaunga, ek side se aloo dalo, dusri side se sona niklega." (Will get a machine which will convert potatoes to gold.)

However, if you watch the complete clip, Rahul Gandhi was quoting PM Modi.

Shajapur locals gave Rahul Gandhi potatoes for converting them into gold 🔥😀 pic.twitter.com/9rooSW8a4C — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) March 5, 2024

The BJP workers in an attempt to take a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's edited clip, offered potatoes to him. To this, Rahul thanked and said, "Next time, I will bring gold."

During this period, former NAPA president Pradeep Chandravanshi, councilor Mukesh Dubey, BJP district media coordinator Ashok Jadon, and former BJP district media coordinator Umesh Taylor were present.

Speaking to public Shajapur, Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Modi, saying he wants people to stay into their mobile phones, chant 'Jai Shri Ram', and die hungry.

Additionally Rahul said, “the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is not an electoral journey; it's an ideological one. It's a journey against the ideologies of the BJP and RSS. We will continue such journeys. We understand that it may take time. We may win or lose elections, but the Bharat Jodo Yatra instills a new strength in our workers and leaders. This is not the final journey. We will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and embark on another journey.”

Rahul will proceed to Maksi from Shajapur and later visit Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. Afterward, he will conduct a roadshow before resting for the night in Indore.