MP Sex Scandal 2019: Names Of Accused Politicians & Bureaucrats Likely To Be Revealed During Hearing On Jan 29

MP Sex Scandal 2019: Case To Be Heard In Indore HC On January 29

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After long wait of four years, the names of politicians and bureaucrats accused in Madhya Pradesh’s controversial ‘sex scandal’ case, will be revealed at a hearing in Indore court on January 29. IPS officer and former ADG Intelligence Adarsh Katiyar has taken the charge of this case after being appointed as SIT head.

About Adrash Katiyar

Adarsh Katiyar is an 1992 batch IPS Officer of MP cadre. He is the First SIT Chief to have served as ADG Intelligence. The officer possesses a clean image and it is said that he never comes under the influences of high and mighty.

IPS officer and ADG Intelligence Adarsh Katiyar |

Sex Scandal That Shook Political Corridors In 2019

In fact, on September 17, 2019, Indore Municipal Corporation engineer Harbhajan Singh had complained that he was being blackmailed. On this complaint, the police had exposed the case of honeytrap on September 19. Police had arrested five girls Aarti Dayal, Monica Yadav, Shweta Jain (husband Vijay Jain), Shweta Jain (husband Swapnil Jain), Barkha Soni from Indore and Bhopal on charges of demanding Rs 3 crore from Harbhajan Singh through honeytrap and blackmailing. One of their drivers, Omprakash Kori, was also arrested. Currently all are out on bail.

Just a week later, on September 24, 2019, an FIR was registered in the CID police station of Bhopal in the second case of human trafficking. In this, the victim had said that the accused women sent her to influential people and got objectionable videos made of her. In exchange for these videos, extortion was made from those people by blackmailing them. The victim had also told the names of many officers and influential people to the police, after which an FIR was registered. The hearing of this case has been going on in Indore and Bhopal courts for the last 4 years.

About hearing

On January 29, Indore High court will hear the case and the in-charge of the case will reveal the actions and progress regarding the matter till date.

Kamal Nath claimed to have evidence

In fact, Kamal Nath had claimed to the media in the press conference on 21 May 2021 that he possesses all the evidence regarding the case in CD and pen drive. Reacting to the same, the lawyer of the accused Yawar Khan had raised an objection and asked how this pen drive reached Kamal Nath? On this, SIT Inspector Shashikant Chaurasia had said in his statement to the court that notice has been given to Kamal Nath to get the pen drive.