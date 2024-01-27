MP: Ex-Sarpanch & Wife Found Dead At House; Police Suspect Murder By Thieves

Former sarpanch and BJP leader Ramniwas Kumawat and his wife Munnibai | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain woke up to the news of a double murder on Saturday, where a former sarpanch and his wife were found dead at their residence.

The incident was reported on Friday night at village Piploda, located on Dewas Road, said Narwar police on Saturday.

The two bodies were found, with marks of cut, on Saturday morning. Police suspect they were stabbed to death as no evidence of firing was found at the spot.

According to Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma, a few thieves barged into the elderly couple's house with the intention of looting on Friday night. However, the couple woke up to the noise, following which the accused stabbed them with sharp objects. No evidence of firing was found at the spot.

The two bodies were found, with marks of knife, on Saturday morning.

Regarding the robbery, Superintendent Sharma said that the investigation is still underway and further details can be provided once it is closed.

FP Photo

Forensic Team Called For Detailed Probe

As soon as Narwar police station in-charge Mukesh Jardar received information about the incident on Saturday morning, he immediately informed senior officials and rushed to the spot. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team also reached the spot and investigated the entire spot.

The news of a double murder in Ujjain has left the residents in shock. Various speculations are being formed regarding the murder. However, exact cause can be ascertained after the forensic investigation is completed.