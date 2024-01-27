MP: BJP Leader & Friends Shoot Man Dead Over Petty Issue In Jabalpur

(Left) BJP leader Ashish Bahore & (Right) deceased Ramraj Nandesaria |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader, along with his aides, allegedly shot dead a man in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Saturday. The accused absconded from the spot after committing the crime.

Police have started the search and are expected to arrest him soon.

The incident was reported on Friday night at Jabalpur's Patan area, where the accused fired bullets over a petty dispute.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Ramraj Nandesaria, a resident of village Rimjha.

Bullets pierced Nandesaria's back

According to information, BJP leader Ashish Bahore, along with his aides Pappu Burman and three others, entered into a fight with Nandesaria over a trivial matter, at Chaudhary locality of ward number 3 of Patan. The accused BJP leader got his 12 bore gun and fired bullets from behind, which pierced Nandesaria's back. Bahore and friends fled the spot, leaving him bleeding. The locals rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police have registered a case of murder and started searching for the accused.

FB Reveals He Is A BJP Leader

Facebook profile of Ashish Bahore reveals he is a member of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). According to locals, Bahore acts quite authoritative and bossy in his area. People in his neighborhood fear him and nobody dares to go against him.