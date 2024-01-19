Woman Seeks Divorce: Hubby Promised Honeymoon To Goa, Took Her To Ayodhya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another quirky case reached family court here on Friday. A woman who got married five months ago, moved family court for divorce, as her husband had promised her a honeymoon trip to Goa but he took her to Ayodhya and Varanasi. The case was reported at the family court on Friday, ten days after the couple returned from the trip. The couple who stays in Piplani were married in August 2023. According to woman, her husband who is in IT sector draws handsome salary and she too earns well. Thus, it was not a big deal for them to go overseas for honeymoon.

According to her statements, her husband turned down her idea of overseas honeymoon stating that he had to look after his parents and therefore they should visit an Indian place. The woman agreed and finalised a trip to Goa and South India.

Later, her husband booked air tickets to Ayodhya and Varanasi, as his mother wanted to visit the city ahead of Ram temple consecration there. The husband informed her a day before they were heading for the trip. The woman did not create a ruckus then. But she approached family court on Friday to seek divorce, 10 days after they returned from the trip. She also said that her husband took more care of his family members than her. The husband, on the other hand, told counsellors at the family court that his wife was creating a big fuss on the issue. Advocate at Bhopal family court Shail Awasthi said couple was being counselled.