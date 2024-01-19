Bhopal Municipal Corp Issues Advisory Amid Rising Dog Fury Cases In City

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipal Corporation and Animal Husbandry Department have issued an advisory for the general public on the increase in dog bite incidents in Bhopal city.

Recently, a horrific incident took place in Bhopal in which some stray dogs dragged a seven-month-old baby out of the hut and mauled him to death in Ayodhya Nagar locality.

In the advisory, it has been written that due to the fall in weather temperature, breeding season, and lack of food for stray dogs, incidents of dog bites are increasing; hence, the general public should:

• Advise children to maintain proper distance from stray dogs.

• Keep distance from female dogs that have babies; otherwise, it will be unsafe as she may bite in order to protect her babies.

• Do not poke dogs unnecessarily; do not throw stones at them.

• Do not use loud-sounding crackers; otherwise, they will behave aggressively.

• If a stray dog is sitting under your shed or car, then he is sitting to protect himself from the cold. Do not drive him away unnecessarily.

• It is an appeal to animal lovers to run a pet adoption campaign so that proper care of the pets can be taken, get them vaccinated and sterilized on time, and so that they can get proper food.

• Instead of letting the stray dogs eat here and there, identify the least crowded place in the colony and feed them there so that passersby do not face any problems, which can prevent dog bite accidents.

• Bhopal Municipal Corporation is running a campaign to pick up such aggressively behaved dogs and keep them in isolation and observation, and the dog sterilization program has also been intensified. The anti-rabies vaccine is also being administered to all these dogs.

• A free anti-rabies vaccine is available in all veterinary institutions in Bhopal city, where common people can get their dogs vaccinated.

• You can register information about dog bites or dog terror in any area at the Municipal Corporation's call center (155304. The complaint will be resolved by prompt action by the dog squad.

• In case of a dog bite, immediately wash the wound with running water and wash it thoroughly with carbolic soap. After that, apply some antiseptic ointment and reach the nearest government hospital (health center) as soon as possible. Also, get an anti-rabies vaccine as per the advice of the doctor. The anti-rabies vaccine is available at J.P. Hospital and Hamidia Hospital.