Bhopal: ESB Sitting On Exam Results For Past 8 Months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ever since controversy erupted over the patwari recruitment exam in the state following allegations of large-scale irregularities, the Employee Selection Board (ESB) is sitting with folded hands. Results of as many as six exams have been pending for the past eight months but the board has not taken a step in this direction. As per the ESB calendar, no new exam is scheduled for 2024.

For the past eight months, the future of approximately 2.5 million students and aspirants has been shrouded in uncertainty. On June 30, 2023 the result of Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari and other post Combined Recruitment Test – 2022 was announced. The ESB had conducted the exam between March 5 to march 26,2023 to fill more than 8,945 posts.

A controversy started after the results of the Madhya Pradesh government's patwari recruitment exam was declared. Seven of the 10 toppers were found to be from a centre of a private college in Gwalior. The then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had instituted an inquiry in the exam. Since then the results of all the recruitment exams have been put on hold by the ESB, without any intimation to the examinees.

Results announced

In 2023, ESB had conducted 11 exams that included eligibility test, entrance exams, and recruitment and selections exams. The results of the Middle and primary teacher eligibility test, PAT - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT). Pre-Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test – results are announced.

Pending results

Jail and forest guards, Combine recruitment test, Staff Nurse , Sahayak Pashu chikitsaka Kshetra Adhikari and Other Direct and backlog Post Combined Recruitment Test. Stenotypist = Group-4, assistant, Grade -3 Stenotypist , Stenographer and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test, Group-1, Sub Group-1 and Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test. PCRT = Police Constable Recruitment Test, HSTST - High School Teacher Selection Test is also pending.