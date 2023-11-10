 Madhya Pradesh: Woman Commits Suicide In Ujjian, Reasons Unknown
Police said that the reason behind the suicide would be clear from the statement of the family members.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A beauty parlour operator committed suicide by hanging herself here on Wednesday evening. Nanakheda police said that the woman, Reena, wife of Hemant Shrivastava, was living in a rented house with her 8-year-old daughter in Triveni Hills Colony.

She reportedly got separated from her husband. She used to run a beauty parlour at home. Her daughter had gone to school at the time of the incident. No suicide note has been found from the incident site.

Police said that the reason behind the suicide would be clear from the statement of the family members.

