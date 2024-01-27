MP: Digvijaya's Bro Laxman Singh Warns Of 'Separate' Congress Party In MP, Like Bengal & Maharashtra (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's brother and former MLA from Chachoura, , has once again sparked controversy as he warned of a "separate Congress" in Madhya Pradesh.

He even urged the public to share the video as much as possible so it reaches Rahul Gandhi.

The controversial videos of Laxman Singh were posted by BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja on X. He captioned the first clip as 'Laxman Singh's open warning to form a separate Congress in Madhya Pradesh...'

In the video, Laxman Singh can be seen addressing a small public gathering, where he said, "Several Congress leaders formed separate parties in Maharashtra and West Bengal (he was referring to Sharad Pawar's NCP in Maharashtra and Mamta Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal). They have successfully formed and run state governments several times. There is a possibility that a separate Congress party is carved in Madhya Pradesh."

Notably, Laxman Singh lost the Chachaura seat to BJP's Priyanka Meena by a whopping margin of 61k+ votes and since they has been seen making statements against his own party and senior leaders.

In the second clip, Saluja wrote caption, "Laxman Singh explains the name Mr. Bantadhar"

The video shows Laxman Singh taking a jibe at brother Digvijaya Singh, who is referred to as 'Bantadhar' by state BJP. "I feel bad that he (Digvijaya) is still referred to as 'Bantadhar'. It has been 20 years since he exited as CM of Madhya Pradesh, but the name still continues. And BJP is still milking votes this name. "

Referring to the infighting in the Congress, Laxman Singh further said that it was because of some 'dalals' the entire party and senior leader are paying. If we do not throw them out, there is a possibility that Congress members may form a separate party.

Shortly after sharing Laxman Singh's video, Narendra Saluja posted his video on X, where he called the statements by the Congress leader as "controversial."