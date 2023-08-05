MP: School Kids Accuse Two Teachers Of Making Indecent Religious Comments In Dewas | Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy cropped up at the King George School in Dewas after some ninth-grade students accused two of their teachers of making indecent comments on Lord Rama and of provoking school kids to visit church and attend prayers there.

Meanwhile, both the school teachers, Sudhanshu Gehlot and Rekha Soni, have been suspended, as well as an application against them has been given by the school administration and members of the Hindu outfit at the industrial area police station, informed school principal Alka Kanojia.

As per the students, Sudhanshu Gehlot told them that building the Ram temple is a waste of money and useless. This money should be distributed among the poor, and more and more churches should be built and they should study inside the churches.

In fact, a day before, on Saturday, the members of the organisation Ram Ram had come to talk to the school manager regarding the remarks made by the school teacher towards religion.

Similarly, when members of the organisation spoke to the children, many other anti-religious things came to their attention.

In another incident, after the students chanted religious slogans, school teacher, Rekha Soni, slapped the students. Due to which the members of the organisation got angry.

On Saturday, when the school principal, Alka Kanojiya, called Rekha Soni to the room and asked if she beat the children, the teacher refused to have done so even when the workers of the organisation kept on questioning her about the beating. Soni said that she is a devotee of Ram and denied having slapped any student.

