 Bhopal: Traffic Jam Leaves Commuters Harassed
Bhopal: Traffic Jam Leaves Commuters Harassed

Congestion witnessed from Chetak Bridge to Hoshangabad Road

Staff Reporter
Updated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two major programmes in the city, CM Youth Boot-camp and the ongoing three-day national festival of folk and tribal expressions ‘Utkarsh,’ and Unmesh led to a traffic jam leaving a large number of vehicles stranded on the road from MP Nagar to Hoshangabad Road on Friday evening. Long queues of vehicles were seen at Chetak Bridge.

Participants from various parts of the state had come to attend the CM Youth Boot camp (CM Youth Internship for Professional Development Programme) at Lal Parade Ground. Similarly, visitors had come from various parts of the state to attend the national festival of folk and tribal expressions at Ravindra Bhavan. 

These two major programmes led to additional traffic burden on this route as visitors started returning to their home towns after attending the programmes leading to traffic jam like conditions. 

Madhya Pradesh: Dharmaraj Meena Takes Over As SP Of Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: Cong Workers Celebrate SC Order On Rahul Defamation Case

Madhya Pradesh: Civic Body Fails To Check Stray Cattle, Residents In Trouble

Madhya Pradesh: Digital X-ray Machine Gathering Lying Idle At District Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: After Release Of Water From Bagri, Level Of Narmada Rising

