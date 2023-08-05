Indore: Indian Consulate In Dubai Is Most Active In Providing Services: Thangaraj

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Consulate General of India in Dubai acting consul RamkumarThangaraj claimed that their consulate is the most active one in providing services as compared to other Indian consulates across the world.

“Important works like delivery of more than 2,55,000 passports and related services, more than 1,50,000 verification related services and repatriation of more than 78 relics have been done by us,” he told a delegation of State Press Club, Madhya Pradesh during their seven day visit to Dubai-Abu Dhabi.

Thangaraj said that interaction visits of media persons prove useful and important to see the culture, customs and progress of each other’s countries.

“Thangaraj informed that Indians are being assisted through various initiatives including Sunday consular camps and Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra toll free helpline operating 24/7 in six languages,” said Club president Praveen Khariwal. The programme was also addressed by senior journalists Sanjeev Acharya and Manohar Limbodia.

The delegation also visited the first Hindu temple is being built in Abu Dhabi. The delegation inspected the under-construction premises and performed ritual for the bricks which are to be installed in the temple. The delegation members also visited 'Khaleej Times' in Dubai.

