Indore: Catholic Society To Celebrate ‘Indian Christian Day’ Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Catholic Society will be celebrating St Thomas’ Memory Day as ‘Indian Christian Day’ on Monday at St Raphael School from 6:30 pm. Prayer to Saint Thomas the Apostle leads to miracles such as healing of illnesses, protection from calamities, and liberation from adversity, and spiritual growth. Many individuals have been cured, protected, and guided through their prayers, receiving mental and spiritual support.

"St. Thomas the Apostle's unwavering faith and dedication to spreading the message of Jesus are truly inspiring. His story reminds us of the importance of questioning, seeking understanding, and finding our own path to faith. As a Bishop of Indore, I strive to instil in all members of the Christian community the same spirit of curiosity and critical thinking that St Thomas exemplified. His commitment to sharing the teachings of Jesus in different regions serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of love and belief,” said Bishop ChakoThotamorical, Bishop of Indore Diocese.

“As the Parish Priest of St Francis Cathedral Church in Indore, I am deeply inspired by the arrival of St Thomas the Apostle in India, which historical records indicate occurred in the 1st century AD. The accounts of his missionary work and the establishment of the Christian faith on the Malabar Coast resonate strongly with our congregation. St Thomas' presence in India holds immense significance for our community, as it marks a rich historical connection to the early days of Christianity in our land. " said, Fr Thomas Mathew , the Parish priest of St Francis Church, Indore)

Prayers Offered At St Francis Assisi Cathedral

With an aim to make world a peaceful place, Catholic devotees offered a special prayer for peace at St Francis Assisi Cathedral (Red Church) on Sunday from 3pm to 4pm. A large number of Catholic devotees offer prayers with devotion in the presence of Fr Thomas Mathew