MP: Dhirendra Shastri's 'Katha' In Kamal Nath's Home District Chhindwara From Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri, who is popularly known as 'Bagheshwar Dham Sarkar', will do a four-day 'katha' (spiritual discourse), beginning Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, home district of former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath.

Shastri reached Chhindwara where he was welcomed by Chhindwara MP and Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath. Shastri's convoy then reached Kamal Nath's residence in Shikarpur in Chhindwara where the event is organised. Kamal Nath welcomed Shastri at his residence in a traditional manner offering tilak on his forehead head and flowers. Meanwhile, score of followers of Shastri and Congress workers were seen rushing to find a glimpse of him and chanted slogan like - 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Jai Bagheshwar Dham'.

The event is being organised by Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath. A couple of days back, Nakul Nath had issued a video and appealed to people of Chhindwara to participate in the programme. "Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's katha is being organised at Semaria Hanuman temple from August 5 and I would appeal to people of Chhindwara to participate in katha," Nakul Nath had said in a video message. A Kalash Yatra was organised on Friday at Hanuman temple. A huge-size temple of Lord Hanuman was constructed in Chhindwara's Semaria by Kamal Nath, and whenever the BJP targets him on Hindutva issue, Kamal Nath talks about Chhindwara's Hanuman temple.

