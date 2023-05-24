MP: Opium worth more than Rs 10 lakh seized from truck's bumper, driver held

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), in its continuous crusade against drug suppliers, seized 6.9 kilograms of opium hidden in a “special cavity”.

Officials informed that they recovered opium stuffed in eight packets and cash of Rs 7.7 lakh hidden in the front bumper welded from both sides after they intercepted a truck at the Semri toll plaza on the Kanpur-Jhansi Highway in Uttar Pradesh. The team arrested the truck driver as well.

According to sources, the market value of seized opium stands at around Rs 10.35 lakh.

Earlier, the team got a tip-off that a truck with the registration No of Rajasthan would be carrying illicit opium from the North East to Rajasthan.

Following this swing into action, teams of officers from CBN Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Gwalior units were formed and began strict surveillance on the suspected route.

After the successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the truck was stopped at the Semri toll plaza.

On sustained questioning, the occupant of the vehicle revealed that opium was concealed in cavities inside the vehicle.

As it was not possible to search the vehicle on a highway, the vehicle was towed to the CBN office.

After reaching the CBN office, the vehicle was thoroughly searched, and a total of eight packets of opium weighing 6.9 kilograms were recovered from the front bumper, welded from both sides.

Cash of Rs 7.7 lakh was also recovered from the cabin of the truck. After completion of legal formalities, the vehicle along with the contraband drug & cash was seized and one person has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is in progress.