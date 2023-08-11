MP: Narottam Mishra Orders FIR Against Protestors For Raising ‘Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against those who raised "Sar tan se juda" (behead the accused) slogans in Ratlam while protesting against an objectionable social media post, said state home minister Narottam Mishra on Friday.

Read Also MP: Angry Muslims Gherao Ratlam Police Chowki Over Objectionable FB Post Against Islam

Terming it as ‘terrorist slogans’, Mishra said that NSA action will be taken after arresting the criminals soon.

While talking to the reporters, Mishra also took the opportunity to attack the opposition Congress and said, “Madhya Pradesh is not Rajasthan, it is not the Congress but the BJP government. Those who raise such controversial slogans should be careful, otherwise strict action will be taken.”

Muslims gheraoed police chowki

Notably, a huge crowd of angry Muslims gathered at a police chowki in Ratlam and staged protests on Wednesday night over alleged objectionable social media post against Islam. The protesters demanded strict action including demolition of the house of an unidentified girl who uploaded the offensive post from her account.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Videos went viral on social media

During the protest, some people were seen shouting the controversial slogans. Several videos of the protest went viral on social media on Thursday which prompted the administration to take the action.

Praising the BJP government, he also talked about the Indore rape case.

He said, “Whatever the BJP government says, it does! In the case of raping an innocent after forcibly converting her to another religion in Indore's Hatod, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment under the Freedom of Religion Act and various other sections.”