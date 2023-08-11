 MP: Angry Muslims Gherao Ratlam Police Chowki Over Objectionable FB Post Against Islam
The angry crowd was seen shouting slogans like "Sar Tan Se Juda..”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
MP: Muslims Gherao Ratlam Police Chowki Over Objectionable Post Againt Islam On FB, Demand Demotion Of Accused's House |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): People of the Muslim community staged protests in Ratlam and gheraoed a police chowki on Thursday night over alleged objectionable social media post against Islam. The protesters demanded strict action against an unidentified girl who uploaded the offensive post from her account.

The angry crowd was heard shouting slogans like "Sar Tan Se Juda.” (behead the accused). Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. 

Furious, people in large numbers reached the police chowki on Haat Road at around 10 pm on Wednesday and demanded registration of an FIR against the accused as well as demolition of her house. The people also sat on the road and staged a sit-in and blocked the road.

Objectionable post on Facebook

According to local reports, a post was made on Facebook with the ID of a girl with some objectionable comments about Islam. When the people of the Muslim community came to know about the post, anger spread among them and a large number of people reached the police chowki and raised slogans demanding arrest of the accused.

Case registered

Salakhedi outpost in-charge Mukesh Sastiya said that these people were angry over the objectionable remarks made for Islam on social media. “A case has been registered against the Facebook ID from which the comment was made on Sameer Shah's report. The accused will be traced with the help of a cyber cell,” he said.

