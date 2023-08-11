Madhya Pradesh: 6 Tractors, Dumper Seized In Anti-Sand Mining Drive In Khargone

FPJ

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Mining department seized six tractors and dumper (in separate cases) used in illegal extraction of minor mining materials. Mining officer Sawan Chouhan said that on a specific information, a team led by mineral inspector Priyanka Ajnar and departmental staff raided a place on Bundi Road in Sanawad town and seized dumper on Wednesday.

On the same day, the team reached Bhikangaon where two tractors were being used to ferry illegally extracted minor mining materials. These tractors were seized. However, person involved in illegal sand mining managed to escape from the scene.

Similarly, on Thursday, team reached Bilkheda (Gagawan) and seized three tractors. The team also seized a tractor laden with sand. On the basis of raids, case was registered under the MP Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining Transport and Storage) Rules 2022. Department has warned of similar action in near future against illegal miners.

Ratlam: 34,878 cases of illegal, ticketless travel in July

As many 34,878 cases were registered in Ratlam rail division over ticketless or irregular journey during July month under intensive ticket checking drive. A sum of Rs 1.72 crore was recovered from such passengers.

A railway press release said that under the intensive checking drive undertaken from April to July this year a sum of Rs 7.86 crore was recovered from the persons undertaking irregular journey or without ticket in Ratlam rail division.

It is further informed that 13,300 cases were of journey without ticket and 21,578 cases of irregular journey. The revenue collected during July was more than 10% comparing to corresponding month of last year under the head irregular journey or without ticket journey in Ratlam rail division.

In the whole Western Railway during July month this year a sum of Rs 61.26 crore was recovered under the intensive ticket checking drive including Rs 7.86 crore in Ratlam rail division, it is further informed. Railway press release appealed passengers to undertake railway journey with proper ticket.

